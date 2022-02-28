Left Menu

Science News Roundup: China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialization of GM soybeans, corn

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:25 IST
Science News Roundup: China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialization of GM soybeans, corn
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialization of GM soybeans, corn

China's agriculture ministry said on Monday that it will facilitate the commercialization of genetically modified soybeans, corn and cotton crops. China will improve the management of GM varieties of the crops, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also said in its 2022 work plan of regulation on GM crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022