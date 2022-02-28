Science News Roundup: China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialization of GM soybeans, corn

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialization of GM soybeans, corn

China's agriculture ministry said on Monday that it will facilitate the commercialization of genetically modified soybeans, corn and cotton crops. China will improve the management of GM varieties of the crops, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also said in its 2022 work plan of regulation on GM crops.

