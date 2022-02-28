Fire in Mumbai residential building; no casualty

A major blaze broke out in a ground-plus-eleven storey residential building in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a Fire Brigade official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said. The blaze broke out in the B-wing of the NG Royal Park building located in Kanjurmarg (East) in Central Mumbai. ''It was a 'level-2' (major) fire and was confined to the 9th and 10th floors of the building,'' the official said.

The fire brigade got a call at 1.17 pm about the blaze, following which six fire engines, four jumbo tankers, two water tankers, an ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The fire was doused after two hours by around 3:30 PM, the official said.

''Fire remained confined to the electric wiring, installations, household articles, false ceiling, split AC outdoor and indoor units, wooden furniture and other materials in the flat no 1101 on the 11th floor and electric wiring, installations, false ceiling, AC units in the flat no 1001 on the 10th floor of the stilt plus 11 upper floored residential building,'' he said.

Prima facie, the fire spread from the 11th floor flat to the 10th floor one. The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Fire Brigade personnel cut off the electric supply of the building. The flames were put out by using two small hose lines with the help of eight motor pumps.

