Left Menu

Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to stop BPCL move to discontinue Polyol Project in Kochi

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:55 IST
Kerala CM seeks PM's intervention to stop BPCL move to discontinue Polyol Project in Kochi
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to discontinue the Polyol Project proposed as part of the expansion of the BPCL, Kochi.

In his letter, Vijayan sought Modi's intervention to direct the BPCL authorities to continue with the Polyol Project and to accord expeditious approval for the project.

The Chief Minister said it is understood that the Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has decided to discontinue the project, envisaged under the ''Make in India'' initiative and was announced by the Government of India.

It is a ''very serious matter that has long-term implications for the industrial development of Kerala'', he said.

Noting that the Prime Minister himself laid the foundation stone for this project in Kochi on January 27, 2020 under the 'Make in India' project, Vijayan said the state government has also taken proactive steps to set up a Petro Chemical Park in 481 acres of land belonging to FACT Ambalamugal at a cost of Rs 977 crore.

He said the project leverages upon the proposed expansion of the BPCL through the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) and Polyo Projects and its proximity. ''It is expected to have an investment potential of Rs 9,500 crore and generate employment for 1,000 persons. BPCL has become the anchor investor and the State Government has already allotted 170 acres of land to the company for the project,'' the Chief Minister said in the letter.

He said the state government is also taking up infrastructure development works in the Petro Chemical Park to the tune of Rs 200 crore. ''In this context, discontinuing the proposed Polyol Project will have cascading implications for the State, as we have already made substantial investments in terms of land, infrastructure development and other activities'', the Chief Minister said and sought intervention of the PM to direct the BPCL authorities to continue with the project in Kochi and to accord expeditious approval for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022