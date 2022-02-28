Left Menu

ASI seeks report from CISF over video showing aircraft flying close to Taj Mahal

The Archaeological Survey of India on Monday sought a report from the CISF over a video on social media showing an aircraft flying close to the Taj Mahal here.The purported 16-second video surfaced on social media on Monday, the second day of the 367 Urs of Mughal emperor Shahjahan being observed at the Taj Mahal. We will brief after the report is received. PTI COR RDK RDK

PTI | Agra | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India on Monday sought a report from the CISF over a video on social media showing an aircraft flying close to the Taj Mahal here.

The purported 16-second video surfaced on social media on Monday, the second day of the 367 ''Urs'' of Mughal emperor Shahjahan being observed at the Taj Mahal. The three-day ''Urs'' began on Sunday. Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Agra Circle, said, ''We have sought a written report from the CISF officials with regard to the viral video of the aircraft. We will brief after the report is received.''

