Left Menu

Ready to exempt GST, royalty on construction material if Centre cooperates: Karnataka CM

Gadkari has successfully implemented Modis thinking on the development front, Bommai said.Stating that Gadkari has made immense contribution for the development of northern Karnataka, Bommai said the completion of four-lane Hospet-Hubballi highway and Chitradurga-Hubballi highway has brought big relief from the problems and accidents for the people in this region.The Chief Minister requested Gadkari to take up work on Kaiga to Ilkal road as part of the Naragund-Bilagi-Gajendragad-Kushtagi-Sindhanur National Highway-115.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:30 IST
Ready to exempt GST, royalty on construction material if Centre cooperates: Karnataka CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government was ready to offer GST and royalty exemption on cement, steel and other construction material if the Union government bears 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the projects.

He was speaking during the foundation laying ceremony for 925 kilometres of national highway projects worth Rs 12,795 crore.

Union Minister for Surface Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari was present on the occasion and laid the foundation stone for the projects.

Bommai said if the Centre agrees to his proposal, a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed in this regard.

He also said the state government is ready to offer similar concessions in implementing the Satellite Town Ring Road project in Bengaluru and in other cities like Kalaburagi and Belagavi.

''Karnataka is a progressive state. The state government would offer complete cooperation for development works, especially in northern Karnataka,'' Bommai said.

He was all praise for the work culture, commitment and pace of Gadkari. ''What was considered impossible earlier is now being turned into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gadkari has successfully implemented Modi's thinking on the development front,'' Bommai said.

Stating that Gadkari has made immense contribution for the development of northern Karnataka, Bommai said the completion of four-lane Hospet-Hubballi highway and Chitradurga-Hubballi highway has brought big relief from the problems and accidents for the people in this region.

The Chief Minister requested Gadkari to take up work on Kaiga to Ilkal road as part of the Naragund-Bilagi-Gajendragad-Kushtagi-Sindhanur National Highway-115. PTI GMS GMS HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022