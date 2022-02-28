Left Menu

PM to visit Pune on Mar 6 for metro rail commissioning, says Maha BJP chief

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:31 IST
PM to visit Pune on Mar 6 for metro rail commissioning, says Maha BJP chief
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the metro rail here, unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the civic body complex and commission other infrastructure projects, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Monday.

PM Modi will also perform the ground breaking ceremony of the riverfront development project, launch electric buses and inaugurate the R K Laxman Gallery, Patil said. The PM is likely to address a public meeting in Kothrud, Patil, who is MLA from the area, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022