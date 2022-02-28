Left Menu

IPCC report reaffirms India's call for equity, climate justice: Environment Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:28 IST
IPCC report reaffirms India's call for equity, climate justice: Environment Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@byadavbjp)
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the latest IPCC report reaffirms India's call for equity and climate justice while reiterating that developed nations must provide finance for adaptation, loss and damage.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) latest report, 'Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability', has warned of catastrophic consequences for India and other parts of the world if emissions are not cut.

''India welcomes the release of the Working Group II contribution to the 6th Assessment Report of the @IPCC_CH on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability.

''The report reaffirms India's call for equity, climate justice, and curbing unsustainable consumption. The report is a call for action on adaptation, building resilience and reducing risks and vulnerability to impacts of climate change,'' Yadav tweeted.

The minister said India is walking the path of climate resilient development and has shown resolve to take a sustainable growth trajectory.

''Developed countries must take the lead in urgent mitigation and providing finance for adaptation, loss and damage. Loss and damage due to limits to adaptation are underway and will rise with further warming. India is walking the path of climate resilient development under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and has shown clear resolve to move ahead along a sustainable, resource-efficient growth path," he tweeted.

