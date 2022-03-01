Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first

Five tiny robots designed and made in Mexico will blast off for the moon later this year, part of a first-of-its-kind scientific mission that envisions the two-wheeled bots scrambling across the lunar surface while taking sophisticated measurements. The so-called nano robots developed by researchers at Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM) will work together like a swarm of bees, the senior scientist told Reuters, once they make the nearly 240,000 mile (386,000 km) trip from earth aboard a rocket from closely held U.S. firm Astrobotic Technology.

China's agriculture ministry says to facilitate commercialisation of GM soybeans, corn

China's agriculture ministry said on Monday that it will facilitate the commercialisation of genetically modified soybeans, corn and cotton crops. China will improve management of GM varieties of the crops, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs also said in its 2022 work plan of regulation on GM crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

