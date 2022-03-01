Chhattisgarh: Leopard found dead in Gariaband

A female leopard was found dead in a field in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Ruling out the possibility of poaching, the official said the autopsy revealed that the feline died due to liver cirrhosis.

The carcass of the leopard, about two-and-a-half years old, was on Monday found a few kilometres away from Gariaband town, located 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

"Blood stains were found on the leopard's mouth and nose and a preliminary investigation suggested that it might have consumed some poisonous substance. But, the autopsy revealed that it died of liver cirrhosis," the official said.

He said a female leopard and its cub were seen in the area over the last few days. ''Three teams of forest personnel have been deployed in the area to track the movement of leopards and alert people in a bid to avoid a human-animal conflict,'' he said.

Last month, a well grown leopard was killed in the state's Bilaspur district following which five people were arrested on charges of poaching.

