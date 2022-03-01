Left Menu

Number of heat waves in Indo-Gangetic plains likely to be lower than normal from Mar to May: IMD

Above normal maximum temperatures are most likely over many places in western as well as adjoining areas of central and northwest India and parts of the northeast during the March to May period, the IMD said on Tuesday.The number of heat waves in the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to be lower than normal during the period, the India Meteorological Department said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:02 IST
Number of heat waves in Indo-Gangetic plains likely to be lower than normal from Mar to May: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Above normal maximum temperatures are ''most likely'' over many places in western as well as adjoining areas of central and northwest India and parts of the northeast during the March to May period, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The number of heat waves in the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to be lower than normal during the period, the India Meteorological Department said. It also said the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Above normal temperatures are expected in the extreme northeast areas of the country during the period, it said. No heat wave is predicted in March in the northern plains.

Slightly higher than normal maximum temperature is likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in March, the IMD said.

Minimum temperature expected to be above normal in most parts of northwest and west India.

For the plains, a ''heat wave'' is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ''severe'' heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The IMD also said India recorded 44 percent more rainfall in the winter season.

Heavy rainfall events (15) in the country in February were the lowest in four years, it said, adding that most heavy rainfall events were concentrated in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir.

The country saw 18 events each of heavy rainfall in 2021 and 2020 and 82 in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

