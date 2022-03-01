11 killed in Damascus mall fire - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Eleven people died in a fire that broke out in La Mirada mall in Damascus on Tuesday, the Syrian interior ministry said according to state news agency SANA.
The fire caused significant damage and investigations to find out the cause are underway, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement