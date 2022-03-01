Light rainfall likely in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday

Light rainfall is expected in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday due to a new western disturbance, a meteorological department official said here.

According to the department, there is a strong possibility of an induced circulation system forming over southwest Rajasthan on March 2 under the influence of the western disturbance.

Due to its effect, light rain is likely to occur in some parts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, the official said.

On March 3, it will have a partial effect only in some parts of northeast Rajasthan. The weather will remain mainly dry over all the remaining areas.

The lowest minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius in Anta. The minimum temperature remained below 10 degrees Celsius at many places, including Fatehpur, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Sangaria, Pilani, Sikar and Bhilwara.

