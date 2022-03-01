Left Menu

Embassy REIT opens Hilton Garen Inn hotel in Bengaluru with 335 rooms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:49 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country's first publicly-listed real estate investment trust, on Tuesday said it has opened Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Bengaluru with 335 keys.

The hotel is located at Embassy Manyata Business Park. This 353-key hotel is part of the upcoming Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata complex comprising 619-key dual-branded Hilton properties – Hilton Garden Inn and Hilton, and a 60,000 square feet convention centre, according to a regulatory filing.

Michael Holland, the CEO of Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, ''With the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn, we are delighted to provide another top-class amenity at Embassy Manyata; which is a perfect example of Embassy REIT’s philosophy to enhance the total-business-ecosystem offering that our parks deliver.'' Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.6 million square feet portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

