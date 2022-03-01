Left Menu

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:27 IST
UN: shelling knocks out water lines in Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@FilippoGrandi)
The UN's refugees chief is warning that many more vulnerable people will begin fleeing their homes in Ukraine if Russia's military offensive continues and further urban areas are hit.

Filippo Grandi told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that his agency has so far recorded 677,000 people fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring countries, with about half of those currently in Poland.

Queues along the border are now tens of kilometers (miles) long and some people are having to wait days to cross.

"It is likely that if the military offensive continues and urban centers are hit one after the other, that we will see more and more people with less resources, with less connections, more vulnerable in every respect," he said.

Grandi criticised instances where non-Ukrainians fleeing the country had reportedly suffered discrimination, but said this did not appear to be the result of government policies.

He spoke at the launch of the UN's humanitarian appeal for Ukraine for USD 1.1 billion to help six million people in Ukraine over the next three months.

UN humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths said shelling and bombing have already damaged water pipes, electricity lines, basic services. ''Hundreds of thousands of families are without drinking water," he said.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

