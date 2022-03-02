Left Menu

Devotees participate in 'Shiv Baraat' on Mahashivratri

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:43 IST
Devotees participate in ‘Shiv Baraat’ on Mahashivratri
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A large number of people participated in a 'Shiv Baraat' procession here on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday.

"Since Shiv Baraat is considered auspicious, a large number of devotees, including from neighbouring districts, came to watch the procession," Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan said.

The procession was welcomed by showering rose petals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

