Devotees participate in ‘Shiv Baraat’ on Mahashivratri

A large number of people participated in a 'Shiv Baraat' procession here on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday.

"Since Shiv Baraat is considered auspicious, a large number of devotees, including from neighbouring districts, came to watch the procession," Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan said.

The procession was welcomed by showering rose petals.

