Devotees participate in ‘Shiv Baraat’ on Mahashivratri
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A large number of people participated in a 'Shiv Baraat' procession here on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday.
"Since Shiv Baraat is considered auspicious, a large number of devotees, including from neighbouring districts, came to watch the procession," Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan said.
The procession was welcomed by showering rose petals.
