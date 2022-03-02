Left Menu

Russia sees 'no desire' from Ukraine to find legitimate solution -ambassador

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:15 IST
Russia sees 'no desire' from Ukraine to find legitimate solution -ambassador
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia sees "no desire on the part of Ukraine" to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems between the two countries, Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Lebanese television in an interview aired on Tuesday.

Gatilov said Russia "supports diplomacy based on respect for the positions of all countries and equality, but for now we don't see that", the Russian news agency RIA quoted him as saying in the interview.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a first round of talks on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24, but made no substantial progress, merely agreeing to meet again. No date was set for a second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022