COVID 19 : The Architecture of Respiratory Pandemics

The Current Pandemic has been devastating, killing over 6mn Humans globally. Variants have baffled the best of science, neutralizing many of the vaccines invented. First, we have spent a lot of time on the source of this Virus, whether from a Lab or Animal Host. The Virus has come from an Animal Host (Bat infected). Most important is #1 rated Biologist, Kristian Andersen who concludes, ''Virus must have arisen by natural selection, not manipulation''. In ''Nature'', 2020, Anderson summarizes, that the SARS2 Spike Protein is not of the calculated best design, and hence it cannot be ''manipulated''. It has a ''natural origin''.If it was from a Lab, the spike protein would have fit "optimally" on the Human ACE2 Receptor. It does not, hence not from a Laboratory. In recent articles in the prestigious journal "Science" reputed Virologist Mike Worobey has shown again the "Animal Host" origin of the Virus. Post the Science article, in the words of Dr. Thea Fischer, Epidemiologist at the University of Copenhagen "The question of whether the virus spilled over from Animals has now been settled with a high degree of evidence, and thus confidence." Additionally, the symptoms in COVID19 of breathing problems and '' ''acute respiratory syndrome'' in Human Beings are identical to Nipah, SARS& MERS.SARS was caused due to Human consumption of Civets (a 4 legged mammal) in Guangdong, China in 2002 (Source: CIDRAP, Minnesota& Robert Roos in "Science 2003), and MERS was caused due to Human Consumption of Camels (the Middle East, 2012: Source: World Health Organization, CDC) After a careful study of Animal Viruses over the last 100 years, I have reconfirmed backed by scientific evidence that Bat Coronaviruses (as shown below) have caused the Hendra Virus (Horses), Nipah Virus (Pigs), Ebola (Bats), MERS (Camels), SARS (Civets) &now COVID19 (Pangolin/Badgers/Raccoon Dogs).

My First Book, ''The Killer Bat'', Kalra, 2021 (on Amazon, Flipkart) describes this mechanism in greater detail. Animals were the ''Intermediate Host''. These Viruses are then transmitted to Humans when Humans consume these Bat infected Animals. Examples of this are the Asian Flu Pandemic (1957-58), caused by the Human Consumption of Ducks (Source: CDC) when over 1.1 million people were killed.The Hendra Virus emerged in Horses in 1994.The Nipah virus followed in 1997 in Malaysia because of Human consumption of Pigs (Bat infected). The Deadly SARS Virus (Bat infected Civets) followed in 2002/03 which spread to 27 Countries in less than 6 weeks. Same with the MERS Virus(Human consumption of Bat infected Camels) in 2012. MERS was localized early, hence it did not spread like SARS Why are these "Respiratory Pandemics" happening? The Furin Cleavage Site At the heart of these Bat Coronaviruses is a ''Furin Cleavage site'' which is present in all Coronaviruses. When a Human eats a Bat infected Animal, this 'Furin Cleavage site'' activates a protease enzyme called ''Furin'', The role of the Furin is KEY in understanding the evolution and metamorphosis of Respiratory Pandemics. "The Cellular protein "Furin" cleaves the Protein at the S1/S2 cleavage site, and that cleavage is essential for the S protein-mediated cell-cell fusion and entry into Human lung cells." - Hoffman, Weber, Pohlmann, Molecular Cell, May 2020 "The Kalra Furin Rule" These Respiratory Pandemics have been happening for a structured reason. It is because of Humans eating Animals, which are infected by Bat Coronaviruses. Say in the case of SARS, a Civet was being eaten which is infected by a Bat Coronavirus. There is a Furin Cleavage site in every Bat Coronavirus. On the Civet being eaten, there is a protease enzyme called the "Furin" which gets activated. According to Virologists Hoffman and Weber, this Cellular protein "Furin" cleaves the S Protein at the S1/S2 site and this cleavage is essential for the S protein cell-cell fusion and entry into Human Lung Cells ". Following up with work from Hoffman and Weber, essentially according to the KalraFurin Rule, this Furin drives S Protein cell-cell fusion and entry into Human Lung Cells, and this "Furin" hijacks the Protein in Human cells, magnifies the virus, then spreads the virus, amplifies the virus, and this virus ultimately causes death in Human Beings. Please see the schematic above. 1. This Furin action of ENTRY INTO HUMAN LUNG CELLS is causing the Breathing and "Acute Respiratory Syndrome" in Human Beings. There is a "Hyper-Viral Effect that follows" which is Transmission, (Human-Human) raise to N, that is when the Virus starts spreading exponentially as seen in the Asian Flu Pandemic (Ducks,1957), SARS (Civets, 2002), MERS (Camels, 2012) and now COVID 19 (Pangolin/Badgers,2020) 2. [(Animal-Human)+(Human-Human)raise to N Transmission]: It spreads Human Mouth to Mouth by "breath", not by touch or consuming the same dish. This is the "Optimality of the Virus" which causes the "optimal distribution of the Virus" from the Virus standpoint. It will inflict maximum damage to Human Beings. It follows a formula of [(Animal-Human) + (Human-Human) raise to N], where N is the number of Human Beings. The ''Optimality of the Virus'' is when it is traveling over ''short distances upto 3 meters in the air'', Human Mouth to Mouth (Aersol Transmission). This leads to a ''viral effect or network effect of the virus''. This method of transmission is much greater than touching or eating the same dish. 3. This Furin action, which is a direct function of the Furin cleavage site, is nearly identical across SARS-COV2, SARS, MERS, Nipah, Hendra, Ebola, and Marburg virus. Furin cleaves the spike protein at the S1/S2 site. This cleavage is necessary for S protein-mediated cell-cell fusion and the entry into human lung cells and the consequent acute respiratory syndrome (as seen in SARS, SARS-CoV-2, MERS, and others. SARS-COV2 (COVID19) has a polybasic insertion (PRRAR) at the S1/S2 cleavage site that can be ''cleaved by Furin''. Similar ''Furin action'' in SARS. Similarly, an analogous ''cleavage motif'' was present at the S1/S2 of the Spike protein in MERS(Camels). Same in the case of the Nipah Virus (Bat infected Pigs) as well. The extent of the cleavage is likely to be slightly different, depending on the Animal. More details can be found in my 3rd Book to be released on March 3rd, "The Zero Covid Solution", Chp4 4. Further, these Bat Coronaviruses also spread to Domesticated Animals like Cattle, Pigs, and Chicken (Stanley Perlman & Fehr, PMID 25720466), causing ''fatal'' diseases: Enteritis in Cattle & Pigs, Respiratory diseases (Chicken). 5. ''The Wuhan Strain'' and ''The Delta Variant'': There is the original ''Wuhan strain'', which originated in Wuhan, China.The Virus spread because of regular 8-9 flights from Wuhan to the US, Europe and Iran post the Chinese New Year, spreading Human Mouth to Mouth.The ''Delta Variant'' is d/dx (H5N8) = first derivative of the H5N8 Virus in Chicken. Originated in India. Caused the Deadly Second Wave in India. Similar transmission mechanism. Gorman of the New York Times alludes to this in ''A New Bird Flu jumps to Humans' (April 26, 2021). Bat Coronaviruses cause ''Respiratory problems in Chicken'' which led to breathing problems in Humans on consuming these Chicken, which led to the ''Oxygen Crisis''. (In India, wild animals are not consumed. Cattle consumption is banned and Pig consumption is very little). To conclude, Bat Coronaviruses via the action of ''Furin'' via the Furin Cleavage sites play an extremely important role in ''protecting the Animal Kingdom'' from encroachment by Human Beings. Similarly, when Cannibals eat Human Beings, they get Brain Disease. Different Ecosystems. Deadly Viruses and Pandemics occur when Humans eat Animals (Wild Animals and Domesticated Animals). Furthermore, Animals can absorb these Bat Coronaviruses. Humans cannot because Humans and Animals are Different Ecosystems.A structured shift over 2 years to a "Plant-Based Diet" and a portion of Lab-Based Meat (Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods) is the necessary solution. Period. Email: ashish.kalra@mayfaircapital.in Twitter: @AshishKalra44 LinkedIn: Ashish Kalra

