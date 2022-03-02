Fate of animal and plant species at heart of UN World Wildlife Day 2022

The fate of animal and plant species and the ecosystems that depend on them is at the heart of this year's UN World Wildlife Day.

The theme of "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration" identifies individual species like the Saiga antelope and California condors, as well as groups of species, including corals and seaweed, as the glue that holds their ecosystems together. These species' wellbeing is thus crucial to preserve the biodiversity we have left, which is the focus of this year and part of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Ivonne Higuero, the Secretary-General of CITES (The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), says of the day: "World Wildlife Day is a chance to celebrate the successes in animal and plant conservation but at the same time acknowledge the critical challenges we face in preserving earth's biodiversity and the ecosystems on which we depend. These key species play a vital role in ensuring ecosystem health. This is why actions to protect species and to restore ecosystems must go hand-in-hand."

"In 2022, we must finally dispel the false dichotomy that there is a 'zero-sum game' of wildlife versus the economy; or protecting ecosystems versus the economy," said UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner. "Indeed, the world is waking up and recognising the true value of nature which holds many of the solutions we need to address the climate crisis and achieve the Global Goals."

World Wildlife Day has become the most prominent global annual event dedicated to wildlife. On Thursday, 3 March, at 14:00 CET, the Secretariat of CITES, the UN Development Programme (UNDP), Jackson Wild and other partner organizations will hold a live event on YouTube. The event will bring together people at the forefront of conservation. From a company who grows coral to restore dying reefs in the Caribbean to a vulture restaurant fighting for their conservation in Nepal. From fighting poaching in one of the world's most war-torn areas to a First Nation Elder Chief from the Northwest Territories of Canada.

The event will also feature statements from the UN General Assembly's President, Mr. Abdulla Shahid, the Minister of Environment of Panama Mr. Milciades Concepción; UNDP Administrator Mr. Achim Steiner; and Ms. Amy Fraenkel, Executive Secretary, Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS).

In addition, Jackson Wild will present a World Wildlife Day Film Showcase and the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) will be awarding prizes for the International Youth Art Contest.

Pre-Interview opportunities: To speak to any of the following speakers, in advance of March 3rd

Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General, CITESMs. Adeline Jonasson, Elder Chief, Łutsël K'e Dene First Nation, CanadaMr. John Kahekwa, Founder, Pole Pole Foundation (POPOF), DR CongoMs. Tarin Toledo Aceves, Researcher, The Institute of Ecology (INECOL), MexicoMr. Sam Teicher, Co-founder and Chief Reef Officer at Coral Vita Farm, The BahamasMr. Dhanbhadur Chaudhary, Manager, Community-based Vulture Restaurant, NepalMs. Lucy Coals, Project Support Officer, Project Seagrass, Thailand/Cambodia