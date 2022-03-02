Left Menu

Tigress cub carcass found in MP's Pench Reserve; territorial fight suspected to be cause of death

A tigress cub was found dead in the core area of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district, with officials suspecting that it died following a territorial fight. Most the carcass, which was spotted by a patrolling team on Tuesday, has been eaten away by other animals, an official said.The carcass of the one-year-old tigress cub was spotted in Kurai core area.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 02-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:04 IST
''The carcass of the one-year-old tigress cub was spotted in Kurai core area. From the inspection of the area it seems the cub died in a territorial fight with another tiger. The carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines,'' Pench Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Adhar Gupta said on Wednesday.

The viscera was sent to laboratories at Sagar and Jabalpur for examination, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

