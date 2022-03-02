Piped gas network to link 7 lakh homes, 1k industrial units, will help develop Aurangabad, says Puri

The piped gas network being set up in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will connect over seven lakh homes as well as 1,000 industrial units and lead to the overall development of Marathwada's biggest city, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event in online mode, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the Centre planned to get piped gas to every household.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the project will not only benefit Aurangabad but also industrial areas of Waluj, Shendra, Bidkin and Chikalthana, while efforts were on to get this network to Gangapur.

He also attacked the MVA government for not paying attention to Marthwada's water woes and said the state was delaying in providing its share of funds for building distribution infrastructure.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said track electrification work in Marathwada region will be completed by 2023 after which some routes here will get 'Vande Bharat' trainset services.

