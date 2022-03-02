Left Menu

Piped gas network to link 7 lakh homes, 1k industrial units, will help develop Aurangabad, says Puri

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:16 IST
Piped gas network to link 7 lakh homes, 1k industrial units, will help develop Aurangabad, says Puri
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The piped gas network being set up in Aurangabad in Maharashtra will connect over seven lakh homes as well as 1,000 industrial units and lead to the overall development of Marathwada's biggest city, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event in online mode, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the Centre planned to get piped gas to every household.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the project will not only benefit Aurangabad but also industrial areas of Waluj, Shendra, Bidkin and Chikalthana, while efforts were on to get this network to Gangapur.

He also attacked the MVA government for not paying attention to Marthwada's water woes and said the state was delaying in providing its share of funds for building distribution infrastructure.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said track electrification work in Marathwada region will be completed by 2023 after which some routes here will get 'Vande Bharat' trainset services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022