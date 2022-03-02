Bihar govt to identify assets created under state scheme but not being maintained by admin now

The Bihar government will soon identify assets that were created under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kshetra Vikas Yojana’ (MMKVY) but are not being ‘maintained’ by any state authority, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday. The MMKVY was launched by the state government after the discontinuation of the MLA/MLC Local Area Development Fund in 2011-12.

Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar informed the House that all district planning officers have been asked to prepare a detailed list of assets created under MMKVY in their respective districts in the last ten years that are not being maintained by any department of the state government. “After collecting details of such assets from the district planning officers, the department will notify names of the authorities who will maintain them. The state government has already launched ‘Bihar Rural Road Maintenance Policy' for the maintenance of rural roads in Bihar”, said the minister. He was responding to a Calling Attention Motion by BJP MLA Nitish Mishra, who claimed that assets, worth several crores, created under the MMKVY in the state are not being maintained in the absence of any ‘maintenance policy’ by the Bihar government. Only those created by the Public Works and Road Construction departments under the scheme are being maintained properly, the BJP MLA said adding the total value of the government assets that are not being maintained must be around Rs.10,000 crore.

Reacting to this, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha asked the government to inform the House about such assets and the policy, if any, for their maintenance.

