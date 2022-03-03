Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Early risers may notice Saturn steadily moving toward Mars and Venus each day, to form a trio low in the pre-dawn sky this month. According to NASA, the ringed planet will become more noticeable after around March 18th or 19th.

You can also find the tall, Y-shaped constellation Taurus, the bull, in the evening skies of March. At the center of Taurus, forming the bull's face is the Hyades star cluster, the closest cluster of stars to the Sun. On March 15, look southwest around 9 PM to see the Y-shaped constellation, with bright Aldebaran guiding your eye to the Hyades star cluster.

March skies also contain several easy-to-find, bright stars that have known exoplanets orbiting around them. These include:

Epsilon Tauri, an orange dwarf star that has a gas giant planet around 8 times the mass of Jupiter.

7 Canis Majoris, which is known to have at least two planets: a gas giant nearly twice the mass of Jupiter and another just a little smaller than Jupiter.

Tau Geminorum has a huge gas giant planet 20 times the mass of Jupiter in an orbit only slightly larger than that of Earth.

Beta Ursae Minoris, the brightest star in the bowl of the Little Dipper has a 6-Jupiter-mass planet in orbit around it.