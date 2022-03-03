Left Menu

Mild quake strikes Odisha’s Kalahandi

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:20 IST
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Odisha's Kalahandi district on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said. RBT RBT Though cracks were seen in some houses, there were no reports of any major damage or casualty so far, a district official said.RBT RBT The quake occurred at a depth of 9 km around 11.30 am, the NCS said.

