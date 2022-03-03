Left Menu

Budget session: Maha govt presents supplementary demands worth over Rs 6,000 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Thursday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6,250.36 crore in the state legislature on the first day of the budget session.

The amount of Rs 1,400 crore was earmarked for special grants to municipal councils for infrastructure works, Rs 1,500 crore for pension and other wages, Rs 3,190 crore for industries, power and labour departments, Rs 2,936 crore for the urban development department and Rs 1,500 crore for the finance department.

After the supplementary demands are passed, the revenue deficit is expected to be Rs 43,977 crore, which is 1.48 per cent of the state's GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The fiscal deficit is expected to be Rs 1,16,607 crore, which is 3.91 per cent of the state GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

