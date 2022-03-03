Science News Roundup: NOAA's latest weather and fire-tracking satellite launched to orbit; Stellar 'vampire' finds love at first bite with a companion star and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NOAA's latest weather and fire-tracking satellite launched to orbit

An Atlas V rocket blasted off from Florida on Tuesday carrying to orbit the next big satellite designed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide round-the-clock tracking of weather, wildfires and climate change over Earth's western hemisphere. The GOES-T spacecraft is the third in the latest series of advanced geostationary satellites, credited with revolutionizing real-time weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and hazard detections from space.

Stellar 'vampire' finds love at first bite with a companion star

Astronomers have gotten a good look at what happens when a "vampire" star sucks the outer layers of material from a companion star, stripping this "bitten" victim down to a mere stellar core. Researchers said on Wednesday data obtained using Chile-based European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes clarified the nature of a star system called HR 6819, showing that its two companion stars were not accompanied by a black hole as was previously proposed.

Scientist uses tiny trackers to keep tabs on funnel-web spiders

Some Sydney funnel-web spiders are scrambling into the Australian brush carrying special cargo: a telemetry tracker to study how far a mature male can travel at night and whether their movements are affected by the environment and weather. Caitlin Creak, a PhD candidate at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences of the University of New South Wales, has been tracking the male Sydney funnel-web, one of the world's deadliest spiders, for two summers. The nocturnal arachnid lives within around 100km (62 miles) of Australia's largest city, and is mostly active between November and April.

Redhill antiviral shows promise in safety study; J&J shot less effective preventing hospitalization

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Redhill drug blocks proteins that help the coronavirus

