CREDAI-MCHI Thane receives ISO certification

CREDAI-MCHI Thane has become the first housing body in the country to receive the coveted ISO certification, its president Jitendra Mehta said on Thursday.

Mehta also announced the 19th edition of the CREDAI-MCHI Thane Realty and Home Finance Expo, to be held here between March 11 and 14, 2022.

He said the exhibition is being held after a gap of three years, and this year many more projects will be displayed for the benefit of homebuyers.

Addressing the media, he said after a sluggish five years, the real estate industry has been gradually reviving since the past one year.

However, the state government's proposal to hike the stamp duty by 1 per cent will once again push the housing industry back to difficult days.

CREDAI-MCHI Thane past president Ajay Asher, who is the president of MCHI-Mumbai, said suggestions by the housing industry have been accepted by the state government, which helped the sector return on track.

However, the waiver on stamp duty which the government had withdrawn should be reintroduced in the interest of the industry and homebuyers.

He said total property registrations in 2021 were 2,42,061 and the total number of unit launched were 1,34,962. Of this, Thane recorded the maximum registrations at 1,02,054. The average sales rate was Rs 10,300 per sq metre.

Mehta said Thane also accounted for the highest stamp duty collection. This indicates clear preference for units priced below Rs 1 crore. In 2021, Thane saw a maximum number of launches with a share of 41 per cent, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)