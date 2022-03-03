Left Menu

Decomposed carcass of elephant found in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:52 IST
A female elephant was found dead in Monombolly forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in the district on Thursday.

The decomposed carcass of the jumbo was found in the forest area by the forest officials. The elephant with multiple wounds is said to have died at least a week ago.

According to forest department sources, there was a major injury on the abdomen inflicted by a tusker, which might have attempted to mate the cow elephant.

Further information will be available once the postmortem is conducted, they said.

