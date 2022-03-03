Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Veracruz, Mexico
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:40 IST
An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was reported in Veracruz, Mexico on Thursday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Tremors were felt by a Reuters witness in Tlaxcala state and alarms briefly sounded in capital Mexico City.
