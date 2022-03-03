Left Menu

Light rains in parts of Rajasthan

Light rains were received in some areas of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.According to the Meteorological MeT department, districts in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions have recorded light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.Sardarshahr in Churu logged 8 mm rainfall, 5 mm rain was recorded in Taranagar Churu and 4 mm in Sikar.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 21:10 IST
Light rains were received in some areas of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, districts in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions have recorded light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.

Sardarshahr in Churu logged 8 mm rainfall, 5 mm rain was recorded in Taranagar (Churu) and 4 mm in Sikar. A few other places also received below 4 mm rains.

At 32.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi in Jodhpur registered the highest temperature in the state.

The weather would remain dry in the state for the next three-four days. Light rains may occur in a few areas due to another western disturbance on March 7 and 8.

