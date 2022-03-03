Delhi govt to organise 4th ‘Raahgiri Day’ in Burari on March 6

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi will organise a 'Raahgiri Day' in Burari on Sunday to promote citizen engagement towards reducing pollution.

A street from Pushta Road Baba Colony to Pradhan Colony in Burari will be cordoned off for a few hours this Sunday morning – so that citizens can come together in large numbers and use the street for recreation that promotes health, wellbeing, fitness, togetherness and joy, the Delhi government said. The event, being organised in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India, will be held in the presence of Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha as the Chief Guest, it said.

"The concept of 'Raahgiri Day' was adopted by DDC Delhi as it helps foster a sense of belonging to the community and participating in the fun activities together is a wonderful, joyous way to come together for common community goals. By creating open streets and public spaces for such fun community activities, Delhi Government has also shown its commitment to promoting public health, well-being, fitness, togetherness, and joy,'' DDC Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah said. This is the fourth 'Raahgiri Day' being hosted by Delhi government to promote its citizen-engagement campaign against pollution, 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virudh'. Earlier, Raahgiri Day was organised with much fanfare and saw enthusiastic local participation in Patparganj, Najafgarh, and Greater Kailash.

On 'Raahgiri Day', children and adults will be invited to cycle, skate, run and walk, to partake in community leisure activities such as street games, street dancing, nukkad natak (street play) music bands, and to learn yoga, aerobics, Zumba, painting and other arts.

The event will be attended by Delhi residents, especially school children, artists, fitness experts and representatives from residential societies etc. Arrangements have been made so that neighbourhood residents are not inconvenienced and emergency services are not affected.

