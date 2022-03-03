State lacks competence to legislate on capitals, rules AP HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ruled that the state Legislature "lacked competence" to make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital, thereby effectively putting paid to the plans of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to have three different capitals for the state.

A three-member division bench of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, held that the state (government) and the AP Capital Region Development Authority violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners (farmers who parted with their land) and directed that the state construct and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months time.

"The inaction of the state and APCRDA… failure to develop the capital city and capital region as agreed in terms of the Development Agreement-cum-Irrevocable General Power of Attorney, is nothing but a deviation from the promise made by the State, defeating legitimate expectation," the division bench castigated.

Further, the state and the APCRDA violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners (farmers), as they surrendered their only source of livelihood (over 33,000 acres of fertile land).

The bench, also comprising justices M Satyanarayana Murthy and D V S S Somayajulu, delivered a 300-page verdict on a batch of 63 writ petitions filed by aggrieved farmers of Amaravati region against the Jagan regime's decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital, Kurnool the Judiciary Capital and confining Amaravati as the Legislative Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The High Court directed the state and the APCRDA not to alienate/mortgage or create any third party interest on the land pooled (from farmers), except for the construction of capital city or development of capital region.

It also ordered them to complete infrastructure development like roads, drinking water, drainage, electricity in the Amaravati Capital City and Region within one month.

"The State and APCRDA are further directed to deliver/handover the developed reconstituted plots in Amaravati capital region, on ground, to the land holders who surrendered their land as promised by the State, within three months from the date of this order. The State and APCRDA shall develop the reconstituted plots by providing approach roads, drinking water, electricity connection to each plot, drainage, etc., to enable the same to be fit for habitation in the Amaravati Capital city," the division bench ordered.

In the common unanimous order, Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and justices M Satyanarayana Murthy and Somayajulu noted that the establishment of three organs of the State – legislature, executive, and judiciary – is part and parcel of the "supplemental, incidental or consequential provisions" employed in Article 4 of the Constitution of India.

"Parliament alone is competent to undertake such exercise, but not the State legislature. The facts on record like approval of passing of legislation (APCRDA Act, 2014) and taking up land under the Land Pooling Scheme under the APCRDA Act, 2014, payment of Rs15,000 crore for capital city and region development is sufficient to conclude that Parliament delegated power to the state under Article 258 (2) of the Constitution of India, which is a one time delegation," the bench observed.

The High Court also commented that "Change of Government is not a ground to change the policy".

"The present government is under statutory legal obligation to complete the projects undertaken by the earlier government, unless they are contrary to any statutory or constitutional provisions. The state shall account for the amount spent on the constructions and other activities undertaken by the earlier government to the public, since Rs 15,000 crore was spent on development activities and launched works worth (another) Rs 32,000 crore," it noted. "At the same time, we hold that the Notified Master Plan cannot be modified suo motu," the bench added.

Sudden stoppage of the developmental activities due to an alleged financial crisis or otherwise was impermissible and thereby, the State and APCRDA were held responsible to the public under the Doctrine of Public Trust for the total amount spent on the development activities till date.

The Chief Minister late in the evening reviewed the High Court verdict with Municipal Minister B Satyanarayana and top officials.

The Minister later told reporters that their government was committed to the establishment of three capitals.

"We are contemplating whether or not to go on appeal against the HC judgment. Where is the need for an appeal," Satyanarayana questioned.

He said the HC verdict was contrary to what the Centre told Parliament, that selecting the capital was the state government's prerogative.

"We will discuss this with legal experts and take a call," he added.

