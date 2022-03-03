Bihar to remove all encroachments from government land by March 2023: Minister

The Bihar government has decided to roll out a special drive to remove all encroachments from its land by March next year, a minister said on Thursday. Talking to reporters outside the assembly, Land Reform and Revenue Minister Ram Surat Rai said his department has initiated a process to identify areas in rural and urban belts where private parties have encroached on state-owned land.

''The special drive to remove encroachments can begin any day and it will be a rigorous action. The state government has decided to make its land free of any encroachment by March 2023,'' he said. He appealed to all concerned to make efforts to free government land before the administration uses its machinery to take control of its resource. The drive will be carried out in both commercial and residential areas, he said.

''The department has already initiated the process of identifying those spots where government land has been encroached by private parties. We know land mafias have encroached on the government resource in certain areas. All these will be removed and no one will be spared,'' Rai said. Replying to a question in the assembly, the minister said illegal constructions on government land will be demolished.

