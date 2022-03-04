Left Menu

Mayor, councillors will work for benefit of common people: TN Minister

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:54 IST
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Friday assured that all the newly-elected councillors, including the mayor, will work for the benefit of the people in Coimbatore.

Though majority of the councillors in the civic body are new faces, they have worked with the people at the grassroots, and if necessary they will be given training to fulfill their role as public representatives, he told reporters here.

The minister congratulated A Kalpana, who became the first woman mayor of Coimbatore City Corporation.

Both the mayor and deputy mayor in Coimbatore are aware of the problems faced by the common people, he said.

Stating that Kalpana, who hails from a poor family, was working in a private firm for the last 15 years for a salary of Rs15,000 per month, Balaji said her rise to becoming the mayor was a jewel in the crown for the DMK regime in the state.

Indirect elections to elect the mayors and deputy mayors of all municipal corporations in the state were held on Friday. The DMK-led front has captured all the mayoral posts in the state.

