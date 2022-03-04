9 firms participate in RLDA's meeting of stakeholders for New Delhi railway station redevelopment

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) conducted a stakeholder engagement meeting on Friday for the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station. Nine qualified, global and national leading companies including Arabian Construction Company, Adani Railways Transport Ltd, BIF IV India Infrastructure Holding (DIFC) Pvt. Ltd, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments Pvt. Ltd participated in the meeting, the RLDA said in a statement.

Other companies that participated in the meeting are Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, GMR Highways Limited, Omaxe Limited and Elpis Ventures Pvt Ltd, the statement said. Redevelopment plans and other relevant details pertaining to the project have been shared with the developers during the meeting for their feedback, it said. Also, the RLDA intimated that RFQ (request for quote)-cum-RFP (request for proposal) will be invited shortly where new developers can also participate in the bidding process. ''The redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station is one of our flagship projects that will stimulate the economy of the NCR," RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said. Nearly, all the approvals pertaining to this project have already been received, he said. "The meeting was conducted with an objective to brief the developers about the redevelopment plan and also to solicit feedback from them," Dudeja said.

The New Delhi Railway Station will be redeveloped by the RLDA. The station is proposed to be redeveloped for a total built-up area of 40 lakh square feet, including a commercial area of 9.8 lakh square feet. The station complex shall be redeveloped with ultra-modern facilities. The RLDA plans to build amenities that include an elevated dome-shaped concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms and a mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, food courts and restrooms. An elevated road network will be developed with multiple entries and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility and green building provisions like natural ventilation and lighting shall be used to the maximum. The project is expected to be completed in four years. The station will be integrated with the DMRC yellow line, airport express line, and the Connaught Place outer circle through a pedestrian boulevard.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land.

