Tesla aims to meet gigafactory requirement in two weeks - local authority
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The environment ministry of the German state of Brandenburg said Tesla is aiming to meet all the requirements for the commissioning of its gigafactory as soon as possible.
Tesla is aiming to be finished in two weeks, said the ministry official responsible for the Tesla plant on Friday.
