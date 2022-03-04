Left Menu

Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, no casualties reported

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:09 IST
Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, no casualties reported
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup (West) on Friday evening, a civic official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

Fire brigade vehicles have rushed to the spot and dousing is on, he said.

The fire, which broke out around 8 pm, was described by fire brigade officers as `level 3' (major), he said. On March 25, 2021, fire had broken out at a designated COVID-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022