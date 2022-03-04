Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup (West) on Friday evening, a civic official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

Fire brigade vehicles have rushed to the spot and dousing is on, he said.

The fire, which broke out around 8 pm, was described by fire brigade officers as `level 3' (major), he said. On March 25, 2021, fire had broken out at a designated COVID-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

