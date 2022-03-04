All you need to know about NASA's fourth crew rotation mission with SpaceX

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to launch Friday, April 15, 2022. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-4 mission will carry an international crew of four astronauts - consisting of NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins, and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA) - to the microgravity laboratory for a six-month stay. The team will live and work as part of the microgravity laboratory's Expeditions 67 and 68.

Recently, the crew participated in a training session at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, where they practised in a high-fidelity simulator of SpaceX's Dragon capsule, complete with flight-realistic hardware, displays, and seats.

"Using simulated data to train personnel, simulations introduce system failures and other challenges to give teams the opportunity to prepare for and understand potential anomalies that could arise during a spaceflight, all while arming the crew with the skills needed for effectively overcoming these challenges," NASA explained in a recent blog post.

The #Crew4 astronauts have been busy getting ready for their upcoming mission to the @Space_Station!The crew recently participated in simulations focused on undocking and departing the orbiting lab, emergency preparedness training, and more: https://t.co/2gHSM6Zcvj pic.twitter.com/FrbJIj7tjT — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 4, 2022

The SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts will return to Earth in April 2022, following a crew handover period.