Left Menu

All you need to know about NASA's fourth crew rotation mission with SpaceX

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:48 IST
All you need to know about NASA's fourth crew rotation mission with SpaceX
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled to launch Friday, April 15, 2022. The mission will launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-4 mission will carry an international crew of four astronauts - consisting of NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins, and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA) - to the microgravity laboratory for a six-month stay. The team will live and work as part of the microgravity laboratory's Expeditions 67 and 68.

Recently, the crew participated in a training session at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, where they practised in a high-fidelity simulator of SpaceX's Dragon capsule, complete with flight-realistic hardware, displays, and seats.

"Using simulated data to train personnel, simulations introduce system failures and other challenges to give teams the opportunity to prepare for and understand potential anomalies that could arise during a spaceflight, all while arming the crew with the skills needed for effectively overcoming these challenges," NASA explained in a recent blog post.

The SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts will return to Earth in April 2022, following a crew handover period.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
3
Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

Ukraine nuclear reactors being safely shut down - U.S. energy official

 United States
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022