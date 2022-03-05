Construction of Lalit Kala Akademi's NE centre to begin soon

Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the administrative process to construct a building for Lalit Kala Akademi's centre for the North-eastern region at Agartala will begin soon, a board member of the Akademi said on Friday.

The minister's assurance came when a four-member team of the Akademy called on Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday.

''We called on the Union Minister for Culture in his office yesterday and requested him to take the initiative to construct a building for Lalit Kala Academi NE Regional Centre at the earliest. Reddi-ji assured us to push the project as early as possible,'' Suman Majumder, a member of the Akademi's executive board, told PTI from Delhi.

The Akademi's NE Regional Centre is currently functioning from a house facilitated by the Tripura government but the space is limited there.

The state government has already allotted around two acres of land within the Nazrul Kalashetra premises and the estimated cost of the new building will be around Rs 30 crore, Majumder said.

