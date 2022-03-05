Left Menu

Construction of Lalit Kala Akademi's NE centre to begin soon

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:15 IST
Construction of Lalit Kala Akademi's NE centre to begin soon
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the administrative process to construct a building for Lalit Kala Akademi's centre for the North-eastern region at Agartala will begin soon, a board member of the Akademi said on Friday.

The minister's assurance came when a four-member team of the Akademy called on Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday.

''We called on the Union Minister for Culture in his office yesterday and requested him to take the initiative to construct a building for Lalit Kala Academi NE Regional Centre at the earliest. Reddi-ji assured us to push the project as early as possible,'' Suman Majumder, a member of the Akademi's executive board, told PTI from Delhi.

The Akademi's NE Regional Centre is currently functioning from a house facilitated by the Tripura government but the space is limited there.

The state government has already allotted around two acres of land within the Nazrul Kalashetra premises and the estimated cost of the new building will be around Rs 30 crore, Majumder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022