NASA scientists study Apollo-era lunar sample to prep for return to Moon

NASA researchers are studying one of the last unopened, Apollo-era lunar samples to learn more about the Moon in anticipation of the upcoming Artemis missions that aim to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface.

These samples were returned by Apollo astronauts around 50 years ago. The sample being studied - ANGSA 73001 - is part of an Apollo 17 drive tube sample collected by astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison "Jack" Schmitt in December of 1972. The sealed tube has been carefully stored in a protective outer vacuum tube and in an atmosphere-controlled environment at Johnson ever since, NASA said on Friday.

Led by the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program (ANGSA), the work is being carried out at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston by the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Division (ARES) team that safeguards, studies, and shares NASA's collection of extraterrestrial samples.

On February 11, the ARES team began the careful, months-long process to remove the sample by first opening the outer protective tube and capturing any gas inside. On February 23, the team began the next step: a multi-week process of piercing the inner container and slowly gathering any lunar gases that're hopefully still inside.

Once the gas extraction process is finished, the ARES team will prepare to carefully remove the soil and rocks from their container which is expected to happen later this spring.

"Understanding the geologic history and evolution of the Moon samples at the Apollo landing sites will help us prepare for the types of samples that may be encountered during Artemis. This is an exciting learning opportunity to understand the tools needed for collecting and transporting these samples, for analyzing them, and for storing them on Earth for future generations of scientists," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.