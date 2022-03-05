Left Menu

MP: 42,000 saplings planted in rural areas of Bhopal under plantation drive

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 42,000 saplings were planted in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district in the last four days under Ankur drive, an official said on Saturday. The drive, which began on March 1, is being steered by Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania, he said.

The Bhopal district panchayat has set a target of planting 50,000 saplings under the Ankur drive and 42,000 have been planted so far, joint collector Rajesh Gupta said in a statement.

Saplings of 23 fruit trees, including mango and black plum, have been planted, he added.

