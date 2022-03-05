Left Menu

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:15 IST
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles), EMSC said. EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 6.0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022