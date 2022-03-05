Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles), EMSC said. EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 6.0.

