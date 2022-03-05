Left Menu

Prepare plan for announcements made in Budget: Gehlot to PWD officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked PWD officials to make a detailed action plan for the implementation of the announcements made in the state Budget and said the repair of roads is a priority.At a review meeting of the Public Works Department PWD, the CM said announcements of Rs 8,860 crore have been made in the Budget for the department.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:42 IST
Prepare plan for announcements made in Budget: Gehlot to PWD officials
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked PWD officials to make a detailed action plan for the implementation of the announcements made in the state Budget and said the repair of roads is a priority.

At a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD), the CM said announcements of Rs 8,860 crore have been made in the Budget for the department. The department should present a roadmap so that the work could be completed in a time-bound manner, the CM asked the officials, according to a statement.

Gehlot said the repair of roads is a priority and the officials should not compromise with quality. Three major road projects have been allotted for each district, he said. Rupees 1,200 crore will be spent for the repair of main roads in city areas and Rs 1,200 crore for two-laning of 1,000-km state highways, he said.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary (PWD) Rajesh Yadav said the announcements made in the previous state Budgets from 2019-20 will be completed by September-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022