TN minister rolls out new insurance scheme for construction labourers

A new insurance scheme for the welfare of over one lakh construction labourers and the Real Estate Vision 2030 set up by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), was formally rolled out here on Saturday.

The insurance scheme which would help the construction labourers was formally launched by Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy during the CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022 event here.

Following the launch of the scheme, some labourers received the scheme document from the minister in the presence of senior officials of CREDAI during the event, a press release said.

The insurance scheme would support the construction labourer and his family during maternity or from accidents during whichever real estate project they would be working on, CREDAI said.

