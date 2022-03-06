Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 - UNHCR chief
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:07 IST
More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.
"More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days — the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World War Two
- Ukraine
- World War II
- Filippo Grandi
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Freeland strays from G20 economic script to warn Russia on Ukraine -sources
Blinken, Baerbock discuss Ukraine crisis, warn of 'massive consequences' for Russia
Powerful explosion hit Luhansk amid escalating tensions between Russia, Ukraine
WRAPUP 13-Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine