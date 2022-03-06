Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 - UNHCR chief

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

