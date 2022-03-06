Left Menu

Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 - UNHCR chief

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

"More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days — the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

