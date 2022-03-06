Left Menu

MP: Tropical Forest Research Institute sets up 'treasure of butterflies' at its insect museum

Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI) in Jabalpur has set up a section dedicated to butterflies in its insects' museum.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 16:45 IST
Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI) in Jabalpur has set up a section dedicated to butterflies in its insects' museum. A variety of butterflies from various parts of India and elsewhere are present in the museum.

Speaking to ANI today, Technical Officer Tropical Forest Research Institute Shashi Kiran Barve said, "Generally, in crowded cities, butterflies are no longer visible. Butterflies are rarely seen in any garden. Children nowadays rarely know little about butterflies and play with them. Knowing this, we have created a 'treasure of butterflies'." "The butterflies put on display are not alive. The children and youngsters can enjoy watching the museum," he added.

The officer highlighted that several insects are stored and preserved in the museum. "The insects which are in the insect museum are collected by the scientists. Scientists go to the field and collect it. These flies can be alive or dead. Sometimes, there is an outbreak of insects in certain areas. Then they bring a collection of insects from there and preserve them and study their life cycle." Shashi Kiran Barve told that all the butterflies have been collected from different areas of India.

"From Assam to Dehradun, butterflies have been collected from various states," he added. He told that school children, college students and trainees also come here to study butterflies found in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

