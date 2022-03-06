Ukrainians in occupied towns protest against invasion, agency reports
In the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, about 2,000 people showed their opposition to the invasion by waving Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to leave, the agency said, citing local witnesses. A similar protest numbering several hundred was also held on Sunday in the town of Kalachanka, it said.
Protests with several thousand participants were also held in the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol over the past week.
A similar protest numbering several hundred was also held on Sunday in the town of Kalachanka, it said. Protests with several thousand participants were also held in the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol over the past week.
