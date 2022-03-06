Left Menu

Five wounded after Russian forces fire at anti-occupation protest in Ukraine, says agency

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russian forces opened fire at a protest against their occupation of the southern Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka on Sunday, wounding five people, Ukrainian news agency Interfax Ukraine said, citing eyewitnesses.

Around 2,000 people had taken to the streets of Nova Kakhovka to show their opposition to the invasion by waving Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to leave, the agency reported. Similar protests were staged in other occupied areas, it said.

