NASA launches LAMP mission to study pulsating auroras; scientists confirm receiving good data

Last week, NASA launched a new sounding rocket mission, dubbed LAMP (Loss through Auroral Microburst Pulsations), to understand pulsating auroras, an often-overlooked kind of northern lights, and to test a theory on what causes them.

The LAMP instrument was launched aboard a Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket at 2:27 a.m. AKST (6:27 a.m. EST) on Saturday, March 5. The rocket launched to a nominal apogee and the scientists confirmed that they received good data from the experiment.

According to NASA, "Like all aurora, pulsating aurora are set alight by electrons (and occasionally protons) from near-Earth space. These electrons plunge into our atmosphere and collide with atoms and molecules, causing them to glow in their distinctive colors – red and green by oxygen, blue by nitrogen – as they release their excess energy."

For pulsating aurora, the going theory points to chorus waves - a type of plasma wave - that have characteristic rising tones and are able to efficiently disturb the electrons. When these waves make their appearance within the magnetosphere, some of the electrons scattered by the wave fall into our atmosphere, causing the pulsating auroras.

