Light rains likely in parts of Rajasthan

The maximum temperature rose to 35 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department here said on Monday. It said light rains in some parts of the state due to a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring down the mercury over the next two days.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi while it was 35.5 degrees Celsius in Jalore, 34.9 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 34.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 34.3 Celsius degrees in Jodhpur and 32 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, it said.

In most parts of the state, the maximum temperature settled around 30 degrees Celsius, it said.

The MeT department said due to the activation of another new western disturbance and formation of turf in easterly winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of the state during March 7 to 9.

Due to its effect, only scattered rain in Udaipur division on March 7, it said, adding that on March 8-9, thunderstorms accompanied by light rain is likely in the districts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bikaner divisions as well as eastern parts of Jodhpur division.

