NBCC inks pact with National Gallery of Modern Art to install statue of Bose near India Gate

Construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has signed a pact with the National Gallery of Modern Art for installation of grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate here.

NBCC is a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi on March 3, NBCC said in a statement.

National Gallery of Modern Art Director Temsunaro Jamir and NBCC Chief General Manager (Engineer) Pradeep Sharma on behalf of their respective organisations, singed the MoU.

The MoU was signed in the presence of National Gallery of Modern Art Director-General Adwaita Gadnayak.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy business.

